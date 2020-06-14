1201 6th St Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

We are looking a female roommate! Lease/move-in available as soon as Oct 15. Rental home is within walking distance to St Marys, located on 6th St SW in the Pill Hill neighborhood - great location! Wanting a roommate that would be female professionals, current roommates are in their early 20's, and work for Mayo. We are looking for easy going individuals. No smoking or pets. The house has a lot of character. The bedroom you would be renting is unfurnished with hardwood floors located on the second floor, along with two bathrooms and the laundry area. Main floor has kitchen, living room, dining room, and a bathroom are on the main level. There are 1 bedroom to rent one is $699 a month. This lease would end May 2020. Utilities, internet, etc. would be shared. Leave your car parked and walk to St Mary's. If you are interested in a showing and/or would like to fill out a rental application send an e-mail to bkhalstead@gmail.com or text 5079517888