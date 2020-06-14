All apartments in Rochester
1201 6th St Sw

1201 6th Street Southwest · (507) 951-7888
Location

1201 6th Street Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902
Folwell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 3 Bath · 3289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

We are looking a female roommate! Lease/move-in available as soon as Oct 15. Rental home is within walking distance to St Marys, located on 6th St SW in the Pill Hill neighborhood - great location! Wanting a roommate that would be female professionals, current roommates are in their early 20's, and work for Mayo. We are looking for easy going individuals. No smoking or pets. The house has a lot of character. The bedroom you would be renting is unfurnished with hardwood floors located on the second floor, along with two bathrooms and the laundry area. Main floor has kitchen, living room, dining room, and a bathroom are on the main level. There are 1 bedroom to rent one is $699 a month. This lease would end May 2020. Utilities, internet, etc. would be shared. Leave your car parked and walk to St Mary's. If you are interested in a showing and/or would like to fill out a rental application send an e-mail to bkhalstead@gmail.com or text 5079517888

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 6th St Sw have any available units?
1201 6th St Sw has a unit available for $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 6th St Sw have?
Some of 1201 6th St Sw's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 6th St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
1201 6th St Sw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 6th St Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 6th St Sw is pet friendly.
Does 1201 6th St Sw offer parking?
Yes, 1201 6th St Sw does offer parking.
Does 1201 6th St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 6th St Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 6th St Sw have a pool?
No, 1201 6th St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 1201 6th St Sw have accessible units?
No, 1201 6th St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 6th St Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 6th St Sw has units with dishwashers.
