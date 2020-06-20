All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

116 Conner Cir SW

116 Conner Circle Southwest · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Conner Circle Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 116 Conner Cir SW · Avail. Jul 2

$1,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
116 Conner Cir SW Available 07/02/20 Upstairs condo in beautiful wooded community - Enjoy the shade of mature trees in this peaceful setting with easy access to downtown and the Mayo campus! This upstairs condo has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, plus a washer and dryer, and a kitchen with plenty of storage space and a dishwasher! There's a coat closet right in the entry and access to your garage on the main level. There's even a balcony off the living room area for your enjoyment!

Rent includes lawn care, snow removal, and garbage service. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

12 month lease, small pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE5845277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Conner Cir SW have any available units?
116 Conner Cir SW has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Conner Cir SW have?
Some of 116 Conner Cir SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Conner Cir SW currently offering any rent specials?
116 Conner Cir SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Conner Cir SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Conner Cir SW is pet friendly.
Does 116 Conner Cir SW offer parking?
Yes, 116 Conner Cir SW does offer parking.
Does 116 Conner Cir SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Conner Cir SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Conner Cir SW have a pool?
No, 116 Conner Cir SW does not have a pool.
Does 116 Conner Cir SW have accessible units?
No, 116 Conner Cir SW does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Conner Cir SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Conner Cir SW has units with dishwashers.
