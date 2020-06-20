Amenities

116 Conner Cir SW Available 07/02/20 Upstairs condo in beautiful wooded community - Enjoy the shade of mature trees in this peaceful setting with easy access to downtown and the Mayo campus! This upstairs condo has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, plus a washer and dryer, and a kitchen with plenty of storage space and a dishwasher! There's a coat closet right in the entry and access to your garage on the main level. There's even a balcony off the living room area for your enjoyment!



Rent includes lawn care, snow removal, and garbage service. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.



12 month lease, small pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



