5200 44th Avenue N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Do not let this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom duplex slip by! The kitchen

boasts brand new counter-tops, cabinets with tons of storage space and luxury

vinyl plank flooring. Freshly painted throughout in modern colors & new

carpet. Spacious layout with over-sized bedrooms. Large 2 car garage & private

drive located on a cul-de-sac. Private deck to enjoy those autumn nights. So

close to everything but far enough away to enjoy the serenity of your

surroundings. Not participating in Section 8 program