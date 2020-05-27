5200 44th Avenue N

Amenities
Do not let this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom duplex slip by! The kitchen
boasts brand new counter-tops, cabinets with tons of storage space and luxury
vinyl plank flooring. Freshly painted throughout in modern colors & new
carpet. Spacious layout with over-sized bedrooms. Large 2 car garage & private
drive located on a cul-de-sac. Private deck to enjoy those autumn nights. So
close to everything but far enough away to enjoy the serenity of your
surroundings. Not participating in Section 8 program