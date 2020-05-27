All apartments in Robbinsdale
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:14 AM

5200 44th Avenue N

5200 44th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5200 44th Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Do not let this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom duplex slip by! The kitchen
boasts brand new counter-tops, cabinets with tons of storage space and luxury
vinyl plank flooring. Freshly painted throughout in modern colors & new
carpet. Spacious layout with over-sized bedrooms. Large 2 car garage & private
drive located on a cul-de-sac. Private deck to enjoy those autumn nights. So
close to everything but far enough away to enjoy the serenity of your
surroundings. Not participating in Section 8 program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 44th Avenue N have any available units?
5200 44th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 5200 44th Avenue N have?
Some of 5200 44th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 44th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
5200 44th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 44th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 5200 44th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robbinsdale.
Does 5200 44th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 5200 44th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 5200 44th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5200 44th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 44th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 5200 44th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 5200 44th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 5200 44th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 44th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5200 44th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5200 44th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5200 44th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

