Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:44 PM

Concierge Apartments

7620 Penn Avenue South · (612) 223-6396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$100 Off per Month for All Move Ins by August 1st! Savings of $1200 per Year!
Location

7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-151 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit C-153 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit B-149 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 106+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Concierge Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
golf room
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
conference room
car charging
concierge
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
golf room
green community
package receiving
shuffle board
yoga
Concierge apartments provides a new standard of apartment homes in a fantastic location. Take an inspired look at all Concierge has to offer with our world class amenities along with our luxury style apartment homes. Our state-of-the-art amenities will turn your living experience into a luxurious way of life. A bold first impression will emerge as you enter our lobby with soaring ceilings. Walk up to the elegant concierge desk with staff waiting to exceed your expectations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
fee: $200
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 70 lbs
Cats
fee: $100
Parking Details: Surface lot. One unassigned space per lease holder. Additional parking spots are available for $50 per month and there's ample parking for guests. Please call the office for the parking policy.
Storage Details: Storage locker: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Concierge Apartments have any available units?
Concierge Apartments has 109 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Concierge Apartments have?
Some of Concierge Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Concierge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Concierge Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $100 Off per Month for All Move Ins by August 1st! Savings of $1200 per Year!
Is Concierge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Concierge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Concierge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Concierge Apartments offers parking.
Does Concierge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Concierge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Concierge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Concierge Apartments has a pool.
Does Concierge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Concierge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Concierge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Concierge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Concierge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Concierge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
