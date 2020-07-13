Concierge Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
fee: $200
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. One unassigned space per lease holder. Additional parking spots are available for $50 per month and there's ample parking for guests. Please call the office for the parking policy.
Storage Details: Storage locker: $10/month