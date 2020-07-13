Amenities

on-site laundry putting green golf room granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court conference room car charging concierge courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table putting green 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage guest parking guest suite hot tub key fob access lobby media room online portal tennis court volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments golf room green community package receiving shuffle board yoga

Concierge apartments provides a new standard of apartment homes in a fantastic location. Take an inspired look at all Concierge has to offer with our world class amenities along with our luxury style apartment homes. Our state-of-the-art amenities will turn your living experience into a luxurious way of life. A bold first impression will emerge as you enter our lobby with soaring ceilings. Walk up to the elegant concierge desk with staff waiting to exceed your expectations.