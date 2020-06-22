All apartments in Richfield
Find more places like 7519 Girard Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
7519 Girard Avenue S
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:23 PM

7519 Girard Avenue S

7519 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richfield
See all
Southwest Richfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7519 Girard Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Open House Thursday 10/24/19 from 5:30-7:00 pm** Updated home in a quiet neighborhood with beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint and new carpet. Large patio and backyard. The over-sized 2.5 car garage is great for storage along with a storage shed. Enjoy two bedrooms on the main level, large bedroom upstairs and a finished lower level. Fantastic location- close to Mall Of America, the airport, restaurants and more in this central location near 494 and Lyndale. Close to bus lines. No smoking allowed. Well behaved pets welcome with a max of 2. There is a $500 pet deposit, of which $250 is non-refundable. Damage deposit $1750, the application fee is $40/adult. Available November 1st, possibly sooner. Renters insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7519 Girard Avenue S have any available units?
7519 Girard Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 7519 Girard Avenue S have?
Some of 7519 Girard Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7519 Girard Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
7519 Girard Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7519 Girard Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7519 Girard Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 7519 Girard Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 7519 Girard Avenue S offers parking.
Does 7519 Girard Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7519 Girard Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7519 Girard Avenue S have a pool?
No, 7519 Girard Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 7519 Girard Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 7519 Girard Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 7519 Girard Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7519 Girard Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7519 Girard Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7519 Girard Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway
Richfield, MN 55423
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave
Richfield, MN 55423
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St
Richfield, MN 55423

Similar Pages

Richfield 1 BedroomsRichfield 2 Bedrooms
Richfield Apartments with ParkingRichfield Pet Friendly Places
Richfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN
Blaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Richfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities