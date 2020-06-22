7519 Girard Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Open House Thursday 10/24/19 from 5:30-7:00 pm** Updated home in a quiet neighborhood with beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint and new carpet. Large patio and backyard. The over-sized 2.5 car garage is great for storage along with a storage shed. Enjoy two bedrooms on the main level, large bedroom upstairs and a finished lower level. Fantastic location- close to Mall Of America, the airport, restaurants and more in this central location near 494 and Lyndale. Close to bus lines. No smoking allowed. Well behaved pets welcome with a max of 2. There is a $500 pet deposit, of which $250 is non-refundable. Damage deposit $1750, the application fee is $40/adult. Available November 1st, possibly sooner. Renters insurance is required.