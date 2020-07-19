7501 Thomas Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pet-Friendly!



MUST SEE! This beautiful home is updated throughout! Single level living with finished lower level. Oversized master bedroom on main level with double closets. Lower level bedroom with egress window. Oversized 1.5 car garage. Fenced in backyard. Great location and walkability, just blocks from Southdale Mall and Centennial lakes.

