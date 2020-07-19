All apartments in Richfield
Find more places like 7501 Thomas Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
7501 Thomas Avenue South
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:21 PM

7501 Thomas Avenue South

7501 Thomas Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richfield
See all
Southwest Richfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7501 Thomas Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

MUST SEE! This beautiful home is updated throughout! Single level living with finished lower level. Oversized master bedroom on main level with double closets. Lower level bedroom with egress window. Oversized 1.5 car garage. Fenced in backyard. Great location and walkability, just blocks from Southdale Mall and Centennial lakes.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 Thomas Avenue South have any available units?
7501 Thomas Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
Is 7501 Thomas Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
7501 Thomas Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 Thomas Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 7501 Thomas Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 7501 Thomas Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 7501 Thomas Avenue South offers parking.
Does 7501 Thomas Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 Thomas Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 Thomas Avenue South have a pool?
No, 7501 Thomas Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 7501 Thomas Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 7501 Thomas Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 Thomas Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7501 Thomas Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 Thomas Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 7501 Thomas Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastfield
7137 Chicago Ave S
Richfield, MN 55423
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway
Richfield, MN 55423
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St
Richfield, MN 55423
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423

Similar Pages

Richfield 1 BedroomsRichfield 2 Bedrooms
Richfield Apartments with GymsRichfield Apartments with Parking
Richfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MNBlaine, MN
Shakopee, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Richfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University