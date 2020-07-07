7427 Vincent Avenue South

Amenities

This conveniently located and charming 1,224 square-foot, 2-bedroom, 1-bath in Richfield is now available Nov. 5! Amenities include central A/C, front porch, 2-car garage, spacious backyard, dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer and more! Located in Richfield School District #271. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Lawnmower is available on-site for tenant use. Pets are allowed with additional fees. Sorry, no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Security Deposit: $1,350. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule your showing today as this opening will not last long!