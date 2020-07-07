All apartments in Richfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7427 Vincent Avenue South

7427 Vincent Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7427 Vincent Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This conveniently located and charming 1,224 square-foot, 2-bedroom, 1-bath in Richfield is now available Nov. 5! Amenities include central A/C, front porch, 2-car garage, spacious backyard, dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer and more! Located in Richfield School District #271. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Lawnmower is available on-site for tenant use. Pets are allowed with additional fees. Sorry, no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Security Deposit: $1,350. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule your showing today as this opening will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7427 Vincent Avenue South have any available units?
7427 Vincent Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 7427 Vincent Avenue South have?
Some of 7427 Vincent Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7427 Vincent Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
7427 Vincent Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7427 Vincent Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 7427 Vincent Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 7427 Vincent Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 7427 Vincent Avenue South offers parking.
Does 7427 Vincent Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7427 Vincent Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7427 Vincent Avenue South have a pool?
No, 7427 Vincent Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 7427 Vincent Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 7427 Vincent Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 7427 Vincent Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7427 Vincent Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Does 7427 Vincent Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7427 Vincent Avenue South has units with air conditioning.

