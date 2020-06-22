6813 Washburn Avenue S

Amenities
Fabulous 3 bedroom rambler located in West Richfield! Wood floors were
recently refinished, home was painted throughout, windows have been updated
and new stainless appliances were installed this year. The lower level
features a huge family room and a private, over-sized 3rd bedroom along with a
large 3/4 bathroom. Laundry room features a washer, dryer, mud sink and lots of storage. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the 3-Season Porch & the
large outdoor patio. Just blocks from Southdale Mall, several shops and
eateries. This home is not participating in the Section 8 Program.