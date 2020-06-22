All apartments in Richfield
Find more places like 6813 Washburn Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
6813 Washburn Avenue S
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

6813 Washburn Avenue S

6813 Washburn Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6813 Washburn Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northwest Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous 3 bedroom rambler located in West Richfield! Wood floors were
recently refinished, home was painted throughout, windows have been updated
and new stainless appliances were installed this year. The lower level
features a huge family room and a private, over-sized 3rd bedroom along with a
large 3/4 bathroom. Laundry room features a washer, dryer, mud sink and lots of storage. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the 3-Season Porch & the
large outdoor patio. Just blocks from Southdale Mall, several shops and
eateries. This home is not participating in the Section 8 Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 Washburn Avenue S have any available units?
6813 Washburn Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6813 Washburn Avenue S have?
Some of 6813 Washburn Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6813 Washburn Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
6813 Washburn Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 Washburn Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 6813 Washburn Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 6813 Washburn Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 6813 Washburn Avenue S offers parking.
Does 6813 Washburn Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6813 Washburn Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 Washburn Avenue S have a pool?
No, 6813 Washburn Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 6813 Washburn Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 6813 Washburn Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 Washburn Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6813 Washburn Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6813 Washburn Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6813 Washburn Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St
Richfield, MN 55423
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway
Richfield, MN 55423
Eastfield
7137 Chicago Ave S
Richfield, MN 55423

Similar Pages

Richfield 1 BedroomsRichfield 2 Bedrooms
Richfield Apartments with ParkingRichfield Pet Friendly Places
Richfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN
Blaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Richfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities