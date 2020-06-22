6813 Washburn Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous 3 bedroom rambler located in West Richfield! Wood floors were

recently refinished, home was painted throughout, windows have been updated

and new stainless appliances were installed this year. The lower level

features a huge family room and a private, over-sized 3rd bedroom along with a

large 3/4 bathroom. Laundry room features a washer, dryer, mud sink and lots of storage. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the 3-Season Porch & the

large outdoor patio. Just blocks from Southdale Mall, several shops and

eateries. This home is not participating in the Section 8 Program.