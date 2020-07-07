6712 Sheridan Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeously updated, quaint 2 bed plus den, 2 bath richfield home just a few blocks from southdale in edina. Large new family room addition! Beautiful wood floors throughout. Rambler home offers 2 bedrooms on the main level with a full bathroom as well as an office/den easy converted to a 3rd bedroom on main level or a basement bedroom could be added. In addition this home has a fireplace and amusement room located in the basement as well as a screened porch and great backyard living space. a must see with quick access to minneapolis and st paul, just a few blocks from southdale and the galleria in edina.