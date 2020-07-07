All apartments in Richfield
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
6712 Sheridan Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6712 Sheridan Avenue South

6712 Sheridan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6712 Sheridan Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northwest Richfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeously updated, quaint 2 bed plus den, 2 bath richfield home just a few blocks from southdale in edina. Large new family room addition! Beautiful wood floors throughout. Rambler home offers 2 bedrooms on the main level with a full bathroom as well as an office/den easy converted to a 3rd bedroom on main level or a basement bedroom could be added. In addition this home has a fireplace and amusement room located in the basement as well as a screened porch and great backyard living space. a must see with quick access to minneapolis and st paul, just a few blocks from southdale and the galleria in edina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6712 Sheridan Avenue South have any available units?
6712 Sheridan Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6712 Sheridan Avenue South have?
Some of 6712 Sheridan Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6712 Sheridan Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
6712 Sheridan Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6712 Sheridan Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 6712 Sheridan Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 6712 Sheridan Avenue South offer parking?
No, 6712 Sheridan Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 6712 Sheridan Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6712 Sheridan Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6712 Sheridan Avenue South have a pool?
No, 6712 Sheridan Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 6712 Sheridan Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 6712 Sheridan Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 6712 Sheridan Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6712 Sheridan Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6712 Sheridan Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6712 Sheridan Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

