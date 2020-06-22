All apartments in Richfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6627 Columbus Avenue

6627 Columbus Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6627 Columbus Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home 4Bed/2Bath is located in a nice quiet neighborhood. Highlights include fresh paint, new fixtures, laminate wood floors, updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, beautiful stone backsplash, new countertops, and cabinets, open dining and living room with wood burning fireplace, breezeway access to the oversized, two car garage. The front and backyard have abundant greenscape. Inviting lower level includes a family room/rec room, bedroom with ensuite bathroom and spacious laundry room. The home is located within walking distance to Richfield outdoor pool, ice arena, and Veterans Park. Easy access to Hwy 62. Surrounding areas: Edina, Bloomington, Minneapolis. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Dogs considered with additional pet deposit. This home is not approved for section 8. App fee $55 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

