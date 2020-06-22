6627 Columbus Avenue

Amenities

This home 4Bed/2Bath is located in a nice quiet neighborhood. Highlights include fresh paint, new fixtures, laminate wood floors, updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, beautiful stone backsplash, new countertops, and cabinets, open dining and living room with wood burning fireplace, breezeway access to the oversized, two car garage. The front and backyard have abundant greenscape. Inviting lower level includes a family room/rec room, bedroom with ensuite bathroom and spacious laundry room. The home is located within walking distance to Richfield outdoor pool, ice arena, and Veterans Park. Easy access to Hwy 62. Surrounding areas: Edina, Bloomington, Minneapolis. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Dogs considered with additional pet deposit. This home is not approved for section 8. App fee $55 per adult.