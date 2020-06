Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

A beautiful 3 bedroom, two bath home with many modern touches. An amazing kitchen with striking backsplash and modern appliances throughout. Newer windows that give lots of natural light. Attractive hardwood floors on the main level and a finished lower level with recess lighting, built-ins and carpet throughout.



Pet Policy : Dogs under 20lbs accepted but NO cats. $400 extra deposit (refundable) and ZERO pet rent