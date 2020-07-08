All apartments in Richfield
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

6421 Stevens Ave S

6421 Stevens Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6421 Stevens Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 Bath Richfield Move in Ready! - Property Id: 171242

SPECIAL OFFER:
Sign a 1 year lease and get your first month's rent 50% off! And even better, sign a 2 year lease and get your first month's rent completely FREE!

This beautiful home in Richfield is in a very convenient location near Nicollet Park, Highways 35, 62 and Cedar Avenue along with numerous restaurants and shopping. Some of Minnesota's finest malls and parks surround this property, including a large outdoor waterpark run by the city of Richfield for the kids to enjoy within only one mile!

This property boasts an elegant and efficient layout and design, with new updates in every single room. You don't want to miss this opportunity! You'll absolutely love this neighborhood!

HUGE fenced in backyard for the whole family to enjoy!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171242p
Property Id 171242

(RLNE5265847)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 6421 Stevens Ave S have any available units?
6421 Stevens Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6421 Stevens Ave S have?
Some of 6421 Stevens Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 Stevens Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Stevens Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Stevens Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6421 Stevens Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 6421 Stevens Ave S offer parking?
No, 6421 Stevens Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 6421 Stevens Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6421 Stevens Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Stevens Ave S have a pool?
No, 6421 Stevens Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Stevens Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6421 Stevens Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Stevens Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6421 Stevens Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6421 Stevens Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6421 Stevens Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

