6421 Stevens Ave S

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 Bath Richfield Move in Ready! - Property Id: 171242



SPECIAL OFFER:

Sign a 1 year lease and get your first month's rent 50% off! And even better, sign a 2 year lease and get your first month's rent completely FREE!



This beautiful home in Richfield is in a very convenient location near Nicollet Park, Highways 35, 62 and Cedar Avenue along with numerous restaurants and shopping. Some of Minnesota's finest malls and parks surround this property, including a large outdoor waterpark run by the city of Richfield for the kids to enjoy within only one mile!



This property boasts an elegant and efficient layout and design, with new updates in every single room. You don't want to miss this opportunity! You'll absolutely love this neighborhood!



HUGE fenced in backyard for the whole family to enjoy!

