6400 Washburn Avenue S
Last updated April 1 2019 at 7:43 AM

6400 Washburn Avenue S

6400 Washburn Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Washburn Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northwest Richfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
This beautiful home offers 4 beds 3 baths, wood floors, ss appliances, 2 fireplaces, fresh paint, new windows, large deck, and 2 car garage. The main level includes 3 beds one being the master with ensuite bathroom. Open dining living room and kitchen with walk out to the deck and yard. Inviting lower level includes a large bedroom, full bath, rec room, family room. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Pets welcome with an additional pet deposit. App fee $55 per adult. This property is not approved for section 8. $150 admin fee due at lease signing and $7/mo. P&R fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Washburn Avenue S have any available units?
6400 Washburn Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6400 Washburn Avenue S have?
Some of 6400 Washburn Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Washburn Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Washburn Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Washburn Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 Washburn Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 6400 Washburn Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Washburn Avenue S offers parking.
Does 6400 Washburn Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Washburn Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Washburn Avenue S have a pool?
No, 6400 Washburn Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Washburn Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 6400 Washburn Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Washburn Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 Washburn Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 Washburn Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6400 Washburn Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
