6400 Washburn Avenue S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

This beautiful home offers 4 beds 3 baths, wood floors, ss appliances, 2 fireplaces, fresh paint, new windows, large deck, and 2 car garage. The main level includes 3 beds one being the master with ensuite bathroom. Open dining living room and kitchen with walk out to the deck and yard. Inviting lower level includes a large bedroom, full bath, rec room, family room. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Pets welcome with an additional pet deposit. App fee $55 per adult. This property is not approved for section 8. $150 admin fee due at lease signing and $7/mo. P&R fee.