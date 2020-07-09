6332 Nicollet Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry pool

ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Property is available 7/1!! This home is located right on Nicollet Ave! Two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, full bathroom are on the main level, basement holds: Third bedroom, another full bath, laundry room, utility room and storage. (RENT: $1,500) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: NO PETS!) Application fee is $55 per 18+. (Copy and Paste to view video) Virtual Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fw6wkLvjegA&feature=youtu.be TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE EMAIL BLang@renterswarehouse.com