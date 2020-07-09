All apartments in Richfield
6332 Nicollet Avenue

6332 Nicollet Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6332 Nicollet Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northwest Richfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Property is available 7/1!! This home is located right on Nicollet Ave! Two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, full bathroom are on the main level, basement holds: Third bedroom, another full bath, laundry room, utility room and storage. (RENT: $1,500) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: NO PETS!) Application fee is $55 per 18+. (Copy and Paste to view video) Virtual Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fw6wkLvjegA&feature=youtu.be TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE EMAIL BLang@renterswarehouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6332 Nicollet Avenue have any available units?
6332 Nicollet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6332 Nicollet Avenue have?
Some of 6332 Nicollet Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6332 Nicollet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6332 Nicollet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 Nicollet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6332 Nicollet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6332 Nicollet Avenue offer parking?
No, 6332 Nicollet Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6332 Nicollet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6332 Nicollet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 Nicollet Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6332 Nicollet Avenue has a pool.
Does 6332 Nicollet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6332 Nicollet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 Nicollet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6332 Nicollet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6332 Nicollet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6332 Nicollet Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

