6245 Harriet Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This newly updated 4 bed 3 bath home has nearly 1600 square feet of living space. Two freshly renovated Minnesota RE BATH main bathrooms updated Dec 2018. A convenient third bathroom is located in the basement as of August 2018. The property is in a great location with easy access to HWY 62 and 35W, adjacent to Garfield Park, a short 5 minute walk to Richfield Lake Park or a short 5 minute drive to Veterans Park and Legion Lake. Need to do some shopping, both Southdale Mall and the Mall of America are only about 10 minutes from your door step. Many local destinations and restaurants within 5 minutes of the driveway.



The home has a lot of charm and a very welcoming feel to it, the main floor features hardwood floors and extra large windows in the living room that flood the room with natural light. The living room also features a gas fireplace and brick surround. This cozy home is sure to keep you warm during the Minnesota winters. Be sure to schedule a showing to view the property as this property will not be available for long!!



Some Special Features in the home are;



- Central Air Conditioning



- Stainless Steel Appliances



- Gas Fireplace



- Hardwood Floors



- Modern Washer & Dryer



- Fully Fenced in Backyard



- 2 stall wide and long detached garage



- Combination Locks on Entry Doors (never get locked out again!)



- Combination locks on all bedroom doors



- Backyard Patio



- 0.3 miles to Metro Transit Routes 4 & 558 for easy access to Downtown.



Special Lease Terms;



1. 6 - 18 Month Leases preferred, see agent for details.



2. Tenant paid utilities - natural gas, electricity, garbage and recycling, water and sewer, cable, internet & phone. Tenants responsible for lawn care and snow removal with tenant provided tools.



3. $50 application fee per person 18 years of age and older.



4. Pets are conditional pending owner approval with a minimum of $350 Non Refundable Pet Deposit (per pet). See agent for more details or if you have questions.



5. Confirm property availability and lease terms property to applying.



6. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes Tenants and prospective Tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



8. Tenants are required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for details.



9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications and is to be paid along with the associated move in funds.



10. This property is NOT voucher approved.