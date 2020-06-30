All apartments in Richfield
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:09 PM

1105 Woodlake Lane

1105 Woodlake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Woodlake Lane, Richfield, MN 55423
Northwest Richfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This spacious 1 bedroom townhome has a wood burning fireplace, a large deck off the living area and attached, private storage. A single car garage is included. Great location close to Minneapolis and access to both Crosstown and 35W. No pets. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Woodlake Lane have any available units?
1105 Woodlake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 1105 Woodlake Lane have?
Some of 1105 Woodlake Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Woodlake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Woodlake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Woodlake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Woodlake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 1105 Woodlake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Woodlake Lane offers parking.
Does 1105 Woodlake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Woodlake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Woodlake Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1105 Woodlake Lane has a pool.
Does 1105 Woodlake Lane have accessible units?
No, 1105 Woodlake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Woodlake Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Woodlake Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Woodlake Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Woodlake Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

