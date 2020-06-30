1105 Woodlake Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This spacious 1 bedroom townhome has a wood burning fireplace, a large deck off the living area and attached, private storage. A single car garage is included. Great location close to Minneapolis and access to both Crosstown and 35W. No pets. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery