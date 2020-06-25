All apartments in Ramsey
14371 Tungsten Way North West

14371 Tungsten Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

14371 Tungsten Way Northwest, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Back with another beauty brought to you by Renters Warehouse. This time, I present this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in Ramsey. This home features a nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, dining room area, SPACIOUS bedrooms, washer/dryer/ LARGE deck that's shaded and perfect for at home relaxing, Double car garage with additional stall, and plenty of parking space. Close to shopping and highway. Pets are ok, MAX of 2. Pet deposit required. Rent-$1,595 Sec. Deposit- $1,595 ONE TIME Admin Fee- $150. Contact me at 763-280-2094 for more details and to schedule a showing. Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14371 Tungsten Way North West have any available units?
14371 Tungsten Way North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
What amenities does 14371 Tungsten Way North West have?
Some of 14371 Tungsten Way North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14371 Tungsten Way North West currently offering any rent specials?
14371 Tungsten Way North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14371 Tungsten Way North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 14371 Tungsten Way North West is pet friendly.
Does 14371 Tungsten Way North West offer parking?
Yes, 14371 Tungsten Way North West offers parking.
Does 14371 Tungsten Way North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14371 Tungsten Way North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14371 Tungsten Way North West have a pool?
Yes, 14371 Tungsten Way North West has a pool.
Does 14371 Tungsten Way North West have accessible units?
No, 14371 Tungsten Way North West does not have accessible units.
Does 14371 Tungsten Way North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 14371 Tungsten Way North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14371 Tungsten Way North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 14371 Tungsten Way North West does not have units with air conditioning.
