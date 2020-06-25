14371 Tungsten Way North West

Amenities

Back with another beauty brought to you by Renters Warehouse. This time, I present this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in Ramsey. This home features a nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, dining room area, SPACIOUS bedrooms, washer/dryer/ LARGE deck that's shaded and perfect for at home relaxing, Double car garage with additional stall, and plenty of parking space. Close to shopping and highway. Pets are ok, MAX of 2. Pet deposit required. Rent-$1,595 Sec. Deposit- $1,595 ONE TIME Admin Fee- $150. Contact me at 763-280-2094 for more details and to schedule a showing. Thank You!