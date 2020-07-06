All apartments in Prior Lake
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:02 AM

3664 Fox Tail Trail NW

3664 Fox Tail Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3664 Fox Tail Trail, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful town home with an open floor plan. The main floor offers 2-story ceilings with lots of windows for natural light, a gas fireplace, maple hardwood floors and sliding doors out to a private deck. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and granite countertops. A half bathroom is conveniently located off of the kitchen. The upper level has a large, master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a big decorative window, private bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and jacuzzi tub, and a walk-in closet. There's a 2nd bedroom, loft and guest bathroom also located on this level. The finished walkout basement offers a 3rd bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and family room. Neutral paint throughout. Two car attached garage. Close to walking trails, The Wilds, shopping and dining. Prior Lake School District.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Small pets, 25lbs or under, may be considered with the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Beautiful, Like-New TH w/ Lots of Upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW have any available units?
3664 Fox Tail Trail NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW have?
Some of 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW currently offering any rent specials?
3664 Fox Tail Trail NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW is pet friendly.
Does 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW offer parking?
Yes, 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW offers parking.
Does 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW have a pool?
No, 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW does not have a pool.
Does 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW have accessible units?
No, 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3664 Fox Tail Trail NW has units with air conditioning.

