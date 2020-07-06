3664 Fox Tail Trail NW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful town home with an open floor plan. The main floor offers 2-story ceilings with lots of windows for natural light, a gas fireplace, maple hardwood floors and sliding doors out to a private deck. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and granite countertops. A half bathroom is conveniently located off of the kitchen. The upper level has a large, master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a big decorative window, private bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and jacuzzi tub, and a walk-in closet. There's a 2nd bedroom, loft and guest bathroom also located on this level. The finished walkout basement offers a 3rd bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and family room. Neutral paint throughout. Two car attached garage. Close to walking trails, The Wilds, shopping and dining. Prior Lake School District.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Small pets, 25lbs or under, may be considered with the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Beautiful, Like-New TH w/ Lots of Upgrades!