Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:14 PM

16154 Main Avenue SE

16154 Main Avenue Southeast · (612) 889-3794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16154 Main Avenue Southeast, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 110D · Avail. now

$900

Studio · 1 Bath · 110 sqft

Amenities

accessible
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
internet access
Unique Professional Office for rent. Great for Insurance Agent, Loan Office, Mortgage Broker, CPA, or any business looking for a professional space. Perfect location on Main Street by City Hall. Hi-traffic location, full glass wall that can accommodate vinyl advertising signs and stickers. By the farmers market and bakery. This is a simple lease that includes all utilities, taxes, snow care, internet, water, just bring your printer and furniture. Includes shared kitchen, entryway, locking private office, and handicap accessible facilities. Flexible lease terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16154 Main Avenue SE have any available units?
16154 Main Avenue SE has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16154 Main Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
16154 Main Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16154 Main Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 16154 Main Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prior Lake.
Does 16154 Main Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 16154 Main Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 16154 Main Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16154 Main Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16154 Main Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 16154 Main Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 16154 Main Avenue SE have accessible units?
Yes, 16154 Main Avenue SE has accessible units.
Does 16154 Main Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16154 Main Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16154 Main Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16154 Main Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
