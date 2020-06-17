16154 Main Avenue SE

Amenities

Unique Professional Office for rent. Great for Insurance Agent, Loan Office, Mortgage Broker, CPA, or any business looking for a professional space. Perfect location on Main Street by City Hall. Hi-traffic location, full glass wall that can accommodate vinyl advertising signs and stickers. By the farmers market and bakery. This is a simple lease that includes all utilities, taxes, snow care, internet, water, just bring your printer and furniture. Includes shared kitchen, entryway, locking private office, and handicap accessible facilities. Flexible lease terms.