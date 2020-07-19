15332 Big Horn Pass NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For a showing of this property, please contact Shari Gesche at sharig@reiprop.com or (612) 743-0615.



5BR/4BA/3-Car Garage. Located in "The Wilds".Main Level: New Carpet this Level. Dining Room. Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Island, Lots of Cabinets, Sliding Glass Door to Deck. Master Bedroom. Private Master Bathroom with Jacuzzi Tub & Heated Floor. Laundry. 1/2 Bathroom. Upper Level: Two Bedrooms. Full Bathroom. Loft. Lower Level: Family Room. Wired for Projector. Walk Out. Two Bedrooms. 3/4 Bathroom. Lots of Storage. Look Out Windows. Surround Sound Main & Lower Level. 150 How Water Heater. Water Softener. Dogs are welcome, please inquire.



Available: October 1st

Rent: $2,500