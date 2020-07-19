All apartments in Prior Lake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15332 Big Horn Pass NW

15332 Big Horn Pass Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

15332 Big Horn Pass Northwest, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For a showing of this property, please contact Shari Gesche at sharig@reiprop.com or (612) 743-0615.

5BR/4BA/3-Car Garage. Located in "The Wilds".Main Level: New Carpet this Level. Dining Room. Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Island, Lots of Cabinets, Sliding Glass Door to Deck. Master Bedroom. Private Master Bathroom with Jacuzzi Tub & Heated Floor. Laundry. 1/2 Bathroom. Upper Level: Two Bedrooms. Full Bathroom. Loft. Lower Level: Family Room. Wired for Projector. Walk Out. Two Bedrooms. 3/4 Bathroom. Lots of Storage. Look Out Windows. Surround Sound Main & Lower Level. 150 How Water Heater. Water Softener. Dogs are welcome, please inquire.

Available: October 1st
Rent: $2,500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15332 Big Horn Pass NW have any available units?
15332 Big Horn Pass NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 15332 Big Horn Pass NW have?
Some of 15332 Big Horn Pass NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15332 Big Horn Pass NW currently offering any rent specials?
15332 Big Horn Pass NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15332 Big Horn Pass NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 15332 Big Horn Pass NW is pet friendly.
Does 15332 Big Horn Pass NW offer parking?
Yes, 15332 Big Horn Pass NW offers parking.
Does 15332 Big Horn Pass NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15332 Big Horn Pass NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15332 Big Horn Pass NW have a pool?
Yes, 15332 Big Horn Pass NW has a pool.
Does 15332 Big Horn Pass NW have accessible units?
No, 15332 Big Horn Pass NW does not have accessible units.
Does 15332 Big Horn Pass NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15332 Big Horn Pass NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 15332 Big Horn Pass NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15332 Big Horn Pass NW has units with air conditioning.
