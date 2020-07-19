15332 Big Horn Pass NW

Amenities
For a showing of this property, please contact Shari Gesche at sharig@reiprop.com or (612) 743-0615.
5BR/4BA/3-Car Garage. Located in "The Wilds".Main Level: New Carpet this Level. Dining Room. Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Island, Lots of Cabinets, Sliding Glass Door to Deck. Master Bedroom. Private Master Bathroom with Jacuzzi Tub & Heated Floor. Laundry. 1/2 Bathroom. Upper Level: Two Bedrooms. Full Bathroom. Loft. Lower Level: Family Room. Wired for Projector. Walk Out. Two Bedrooms. 3/4 Bathroom. Lots of Storage. Look Out Windows. Surround Sound Main & Lower Level. 150 How Water Heater. Water Softener. Dogs are welcome, please inquire.
Available: October 1st
Rent: $2,500