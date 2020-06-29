725 Lanewood Lane N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic home on .5 acres in the Wayzata School District! Home was completely remodeled with an addition in 2003. Huge flat & private backyard with a deck! 3 bedrooms on the UL with a 4th on the main level. A spacious mudroom separates the garage to the kitchen - great for coats/backpacks etc. Home is zoned for Birchview Elementary & Central middle school. Pets are ok with deposit. Required background check at the time of application. Lawn & snow care is included in rent - a GREAT bonus!!