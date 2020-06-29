All apartments in Plymouth
725 Lanewood Lane N
725 Lanewood Lane N

725 Lanewood Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

725 Lanewood Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic home on .5 acres in the Wayzata School District! Home was completely remodeled with an addition in 2003. Huge flat & private backyard with a deck! 3 bedrooms on the UL with a 4th on the main level. A spacious mudroom separates the garage to the kitchen - great for coats/backpacks etc. Home is zoned for Birchview Elementary & Central middle school. Pets are ok with deposit. Required background check at the time of application. Lawn & snow care is included in rent - a GREAT bonus!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Lanewood Lane N have any available units?
725 Lanewood Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 725 Lanewood Lane N have?
Some of 725 Lanewood Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Lanewood Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
725 Lanewood Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Lanewood Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Lanewood Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 725 Lanewood Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 725 Lanewood Lane N offers parking.
Does 725 Lanewood Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Lanewood Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Lanewood Lane N have a pool?
No, 725 Lanewood Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 725 Lanewood Lane N have accessible units?
No, 725 Lanewood Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Lanewood Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Lanewood Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Lanewood Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Lanewood Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
