Fantastic home on .5 acres in the Wayzata School District! Home was completely remodeled with an addition in 2003. Huge flat & private backyard with a deck! 3 bedrooms on the UL with a 4th on the main level. A spacious mudroom separates the garage to the kitchen - great for coats/backpacks etc. Home is zoned for Birchview Elementary & Central middle school. Pets are ok with deposit. Required background check at the time of application. Lawn & snow care is included in rent - a GREAT bonus!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 725 Lanewood Lane N have any available units?
725 Lanewood Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 725 Lanewood Lane N have?
Some of 725 Lanewood Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Lanewood Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
725 Lanewood Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Lanewood Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Lanewood Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 725 Lanewood Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 725 Lanewood Lane N offers parking.
Does 725 Lanewood Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Lanewood Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Lanewood Lane N have a pool?
No, 725 Lanewood Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 725 Lanewood Lane N have accessible units?
No, 725 Lanewood Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Lanewood Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Lanewood Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Lanewood Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Lanewood Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.