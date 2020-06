Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must see 2003 built 2 story home with a great view overlooking lake/pond from a huge deck and across the street from a playground/park. This home has it all featuring hardwood throughout the main level, stainless steel appliances, 2 fireplaces, and wet bar in finished basement with built ins. It also includes a great master with walk in closet, double sinks, tub, and separate stand up shower. Call for more information.