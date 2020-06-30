Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 Available 03/01/20 Plymouth Town Home, 1 Car Garage, Balcony, Pets Welcome - This home will be available for move in Feb 1st to March 1st. It is located on the second level and is a corner unit. As a tenant you will only be responsible for the Gas and Electric.



Entering the home you go up a set of stairs and all living space is on the second floor. The kitchen is open to the living area which includes a fireplace and balcony.



Both bedrooms are around the same size and share a full bath.



Laundry is private and in unit.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200) Sorry only dogs under 30lbs can be approved since that is an association rule.



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE2403449)