Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

2250 Ranchview Lane N #72

2250 Ranchview Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Ranchview Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 Available 03/01/20 Plymouth Town Home, 1 Car Garage, Balcony, Pets Welcome - This home will be available for move in Feb 1st to March 1st. It is located on the second level and is a corner unit. As a tenant you will only be responsible for the Gas and Electric.

Entering the home you go up a set of stairs and all living space is on the second floor. The kitchen is open to the living area which includes a fireplace and balcony.

Both bedrooms are around the same size and share a full bath.

Laundry is private and in unit.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200) Sorry only dogs under 30lbs can be approved since that is an association rule.

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE2403449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 have any available units?
2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 have?
Some of 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 is pet friendly.
Does 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 offers parking.
Does 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 have a pool?
No, 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 does not have a pool.
Does 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 have accessible units?
No, 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2250 Ranchview Lane N #72 does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
