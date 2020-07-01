All apartments in Plymouth
13770 54th Ave N
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

13770 54th Ave N

13770 54th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13770 54th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Must see this 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhome with wood floors, large kitchen (including center island) and dining area. The main floor also includes a great patio/deck right off the living area for a grill and chairs. Head upstairs to a loft area, two bedrooms and main bathroom. Both bedrooms include large closets with custom storage solutions to maximize the closet space. In the lower level you'll find a newly installed washer/dryer and extra storage along with the garage. Pets okay with additional pet deposit. Please contact Jeremy at 651-260-3085 or email below for more information or to schedule a showing.

***Please note that the entire townhouse will be re-painted prior to move-in.

Available March 1, 2020

(RLNE945636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13770 54th Ave N have any available units?
13770 54th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 13770 54th Ave N have?
Some of 13770 54th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13770 54th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
13770 54th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13770 54th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13770 54th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 13770 54th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 13770 54th Ave N offers parking.
Does 13770 54th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13770 54th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13770 54th Ave N have a pool?
No, 13770 54th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 13770 54th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 13770 54th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 13770 54th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13770 54th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 13770 54th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13770 54th Ave N has units with air conditioning.

