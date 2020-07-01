13770 54th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Must see this 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhome with wood floors, large kitchen (including center island) and dining area. The main floor also includes a great patio/deck right off the living area for a grill and chairs. Head upstairs to a loft area, two bedrooms and main bathroom. Both bedrooms include large closets with custom storage solutions to maximize the closet space. In the lower level you'll find a newly installed washer/dryer and extra storage along with the garage. Pets okay with additional pet deposit. Please contact Jeremy at 651-260-3085 or email below for more information or to schedule a showing.



***Please note that the entire townhouse will be re-painted prior to move-in.



Available March 1, 2020



(RLNE945636)