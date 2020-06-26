All apartments in Plymouth
1140 Evergreen Lane North
1140 Evergreen Lane North

1140 Evergreen Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Evergreen Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This large rambler was remodeled in 2013 and sits on 4 acres of land on Hidden Lake. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space along with a large window offering lots of natural light. There are three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a master bedroom featuring large, beautiful but-ins. A wet bar in the upstairs family room makes for easy entertainment. Neutral colors throughout and tons of natural light. New carpet just installed as well. Two car detached garage through connected breezeway. Large Patio area. Property comes with a dock for lake access. Wayzata School District.

If you're interested in this unit you can watch Michael's virtual tour here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEql8OYXqQQ

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care (riding lawn mower and snow blower provided). Tenant can also choose to have the lawn and snow care contracted out for $200/month. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Spacious lake home on 4 acres of land!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Evergreen Lane North have any available units?
1140 Evergreen Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 1140 Evergreen Lane North have?
Some of 1140 Evergreen Lane North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Evergreen Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Evergreen Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Evergreen Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 Evergreen Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 1140 Evergreen Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Evergreen Lane North offers parking.
Does 1140 Evergreen Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Evergreen Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Evergreen Lane North have a pool?
No, 1140 Evergreen Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Evergreen Lane North have accessible units?
No, 1140 Evergreen Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Evergreen Lane North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 Evergreen Lane North has units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Evergreen Lane North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1140 Evergreen Lane North has units with air conditioning.

