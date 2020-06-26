1140 Evergreen Lane North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This large rambler was remodeled in 2013 and sits on 4 acres of land on Hidden Lake. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space along with a large window offering lots of natural light. There are three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a master bedroom featuring large, beautiful but-ins. A wet bar in the upstairs family room makes for easy entertainment. Neutral colors throughout and tons of natural light. New carpet just installed as well. Two car detached garage through connected breezeway. Large Patio area. Property comes with a dock for lake access. Wayzata School District.



If you're interested in this unit you can watch Michael's virtual tour here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEql8OYXqQQ



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care (riding lawn mower and snow blower provided). Tenant can also choose to have the lawn and snow care contracted out for $200/month. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Spacious lake home on 4 acres of land!