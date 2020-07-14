Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Platinum Service is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. Academy Apartments is located a short mile from historic Owatonnas downtown district. The location is perfect, as it is at the gateway to the marvelous countryside that is Southern Minnesota. It is also directly across the street from the tremendous Jaycee Park, where our residents spend hours enjoying the playground and the ball fields. This small community offers its residents the benefit of living in a private setting away from the congested big apartment lifestyle and adds the warmth of a country style welcome!