Owatonna, MN
Academy Apartments
Academy Apartments

706 Academy St · (507) 201-6351
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

706 Academy St, Owatonna, MN 55060

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Platinum Service is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. Academy Apartments is located a short mile from historic Owatonnas downtown district. The location is perfect, as it is at the gateway to the marvelous countryside that is Southern Minnesota. It is also directly across the street from the tremendous Jaycee Park, where our residents spend hours enjoying the playground and the ball fields. This small community offers its residents the benefit of living in a private setting away from the congested big apartment lifestyle and adds the warmth of a country style welcome!

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 0.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Dogs and Cats are welcome at Academy Apartments. A detailed explanation of the policy as it relates to pet ownership is available. Residents shall pay a one-time non-refundable pet fee and pet deposit. There is a monthly charge for pets, as well. Please call us for more information.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned.

Does Academy Apartments have any available units?
Academy Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owatonna, MN.
What amenities does Academy Apartments have?
Some of Academy Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Academy Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Academy Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Academy Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Academy Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Academy Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Academy Apartments offers parking.
Does Academy Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Academy Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Academy Apartments have a pool?
No, Academy Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Academy Apartments have accessible units?
No, Academy Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Academy Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Academy Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Academy Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Academy Apartments has units with air conditioning.
