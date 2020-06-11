3 Apartments for rent in Albert Lea, MN

/
1 Unit Available
902 Luther Place Apt 1
902 Luther Place, Albert Lea, MN
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Luther Place Apartments: Clean & quiet lower floor, 1 bedroom 1 bath with a large living room. Located 2 blocks from Fountain Lake and 1/2 mile from Hwy 13. Heat, garbage & water are included with the rent.
1 Unit Available
1611 SE Broadway Ave - 5
1611 Southeast Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, MN
1 Bedroom
$750
250 sqft
Worry Free Living !!! Excellent for retirees and fixed income individuals. Everything included - Rent for a week or a month or stay longer. Close to all grocery stores and other amenities e.g. Hospital, major highway, restaurants, downtown area
1 Unit Available
700 Highway 69 South
700 S Highway 69, Albert Lea, MN
1 Bedroom
$750
240 sqft
DESCRIPTION Immediate Availability -- No utilities to pay-- If you're in town and need a place for the night or the week or even a month call (507) 481-8836 in Albert Lea to book your room at Albert Lea Inn here in Albert Lea.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Albert Lea rentals listed on Apartment List is $680.
Some of the colleges located in the Albert Lea area include Riverland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Albert Lea from include Owatonna, Austin, Waseca, Mason City, and Mankato.