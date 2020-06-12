Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Mankato, MN

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
741 South Victory Drive
741 S Victory Dr, Mankato, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
975 sqft
3 bedroom apartment available now in Cedar Meadow Apartments in Mankato. $1025 a month, we have units available now! Also leasing for the the August 2020-2021 year! ACCEPTING SECTION 8 $1025 a month in rent, $1025 for security deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Dane Street
202 Dane Street, Mankato, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
1 Bedroom Home / 2 Stall Garage / Washer & Dryer - A beautiful 1 bedroom home to rent in the quite neighborhood on the hilltop of Mankato just steps from the Mayo Health Campus.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
408 Holly Ln
408 Holly Lane, Mankato, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1920 sqft
Unit #5 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom| 2.5 Bath |1 Stall Attached Garage|1920 Sq. Feet Rent $1500| Deposit $1500 AVAILABLE JULY 1 Tenants are responsible for rent, water, gas, and electricity, cable/internet. Trash is included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2005 1/2 7th Ave
2005 1/2 7th Ave, Mankato, MN
2 Bedrooms
$775
830 sqft
Lower level duplex. 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Shared backyard, private entrance. Quiet street, off street shared parking area. Tenants pays electricity. Water/Sewer/Trash and Gas/Heat included. Washer & Dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
830 North 5th Street
830 North 5th Street, Mankato, MN
1 Bedroom
$635
2 Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st. 2020 This cozy 1 bedroom apartment is right in the heart of Mankato with quick easy access to Shopping, Downtown or wherever you want to go.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
722 South Broad Street
722 South Broad Street, Mankato, MN
1 Bedroom
$675
3 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom apartment available July 1st, 2020 with one year lease. The Apartment features; New Carpet, Fireplace and off street parking all in a small apartment building near downtown Mankato. Cats are allowed with a pet fee.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Dane Street
116 Dane Street, Mankato, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
846 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Mankato

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28658 west lake drive
28658 W Lake Dr, Le Sueur County, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 10/01/20 4br Lakefront Property - Recently Renovated - Property Id: 299369 This recently renovated property is on beautiful West Lake Jefferson which is only a short 15 minute drive to Mankato.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mankato?
The average rent price for Mankato rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mankato?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mankato from include Eden Prairie, Chaska, Shakopee, Chanhassen, and Lakeville.

