Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool bbq/grill lobby sauna parking

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger. This striking apartment building features expansive windows that overlook the building's lounge and pool area and a picturesque golf course below. Inside, you will find spacious, open common area rooms that flow seamlessly into one another, creating a welcoming sense of community throughout the meticulously designed amenities - including indoor/outdoor spaces perfect for both personal use and entertaining. Stretch out and embrace space - on the green and off. Get lost in the moment, not in the crowd. Whether you are getting crafty or making a simple bike repair, our DIY workshop is the place for you. In need of a snack or a last-minute gift? Check out Canteen Ironwood, your very own bodega located seconds from your apartment door in the front lobby. We've got you covered with heated, ...