7343 62nd Avenue North

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom townhouse with central heat and air.

Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021 - $1375

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom multi-level townhome. This area has much to offer! You will be across the street from Prairie Seeds Academy High School. Within walking distance to North Lions Park. Restaurants nearby include Buffalo Wild Wings, VFW, Chipotle, and many more.

Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 nonrefundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $100 nonrefundable pet fee.

Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: 1 assigned parking space.

Laundry: laundry hook ups.

Appliances: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, Central A/C

Tenant pays electric and gas. Landlord pays water, sewer, and trash.