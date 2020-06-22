5801 Ensign Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters all utils included recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Newly renovated 4-plex in quiet, safe New Hope, MN, created to meet all your needs.



2BR apartments with:

New kitchens with granite countertops and dining area

Private HAVC system that means heating and AC in every room that you control

In-unit HE washer/dryer

All utilities included wi-fi, cable TV, heat, electricity

Bedrooms with spacious closets

Living room with leather furniture and modern flat-screen TV



All your needs supplied:

Kitchen fully supplied with pans/dishes, towels, paper products, cleansers & more

Linens, pillows and blankets

Bathroom towels and cleansers



Great Location with easy access to the entire Twin City area:

Adjacent to Plymouth

1 mile from Maple Grove

2 blocks east of US-169

1 mile south of I-94/I-694

3 miles east of I-494



Being smoke & pet free and having no carpets in apartments or public area, it is perfect for allergy sufferers.



Whether you are a contractor needing to stay for a few months, moving into the city and needing to look for a house, regularly come in and out of the Twin Cities and want to have a permanent place to stay or simply dont want the hassle of buying furniture and dealing with utility payments, we are made for you. Charging half the price of the average hotel room, you will find us a true breath of fresh air. Living just a few blocks from the apartment, we are always there for you. Our goal is to make your stay as comfortable and pleasant as you can hope for it to be.