New Hope, MN
5801 Ensign Ave N
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

5801 Ensign Ave N

5801 Ensign Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Ensign Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55428
Liberty Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Newly renovated 4-plex in quiet, safe New Hope, MN, created to meet all your needs.

2BR apartments with:
New kitchens with granite countertops and dining area
Private HAVC system that means heating and AC in every room that you control
In-unit HE washer/dryer
All utilities included wi-fi, cable TV, heat, electricity
Bedrooms with spacious closets
Living room with leather furniture and modern flat-screen TV

All your needs supplied:
Kitchen fully supplied with pans/dishes, towels, paper products, cleansers & more
Linens, pillows and blankets
Bathroom towels and cleansers

Great Location with easy access to the entire Twin City area:
Adjacent to Plymouth
1 mile from Maple Grove
2 blocks east of US-169
1 mile south of I-94/I-694
3 miles east of I-494

Being smoke & pet free and having no carpets in apartments or public area, it is perfect for allergy sufferers.

Whether you are a contractor needing to stay for a few months, moving into the city and needing to look for a house, regularly come in and out of the Twin Cities and want to have a permanent place to stay or simply dont want the hassle of buying furniture and dealing with utility payments, we are made for you. Charging half the price of the average hotel room, you will find us a true breath of fresh air. Living just a few blocks from the apartment, we are always there for you. Our goal is to make your stay as comfortable and pleasant as you can hope for it to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Ensign Ave N have any available units?
5801 Ensign Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 5801 Ensign Ave N have?
Some of 5801 Ensign Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Ensign Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Ensign Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Ensign Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 5801 Ensign Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Hope.
Does 5801 Ensign Ave N offer parking?
No, 5801 Ensign Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 5801 Ensign Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 Ensign Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Ensign Ave N have a pool?
No, 5801 Ensign Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Ensign Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5801 Ensign Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Ensign Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5801 Ensign Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 Ensign Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5801 Ensign Ave N has units with air conditioning.
