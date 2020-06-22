5801 Ensign Ave N

Amenities
Newly renovated 4-plex in quiet, safe New Hope, MN, created to meet all your needs.
2BR apartments with:
New kitchens with granite countertops and dining area
Private HAVC system that means heating and AC in every room that you control
In-unit HE washer/dryer
All utilities included wi-fi, cable TV, heat, electricity
Bedrooms with spacious closets
Living room with leather furniture and modern flat-screen TV
All your needs supplied:
Kitchen fully supplied with pans/dishes, towels, paper products, cleansers & more
Linens, pillows and blankets
Bathroom towels and cleansers
Great Location with easy access to the entire Twin City area:
Adjacent to Plymouth
1 mile from Maple Grove
2 blocks east of US-169
1 mile south of I-94/I-694
3 miles east of I-494
Being smoke & pet free and having no carpets in apartments or public area, it is perfect for allergy sufferers.
Whether you are a contractor needing to stay for a few months, moving into the city and needing to look for a house, regularly come in and out of the Twin Cities and want to have a permanent place to stay or simply dont want the hassle of buying furniture and dealing with utility payments, we are made for you. Charging half the price of the average hotel room, you will find us a true breath of fresh air. Living just a few blocks from the apartment, we are always there for you. Our goal is to make your stay as comfortable and pleasant as you can hope for it to be.