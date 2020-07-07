3643 Jordan Cir N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Oct 1st. This home contains 4 bed/2 bath and 1566 sqft of finished living space. Offering a beautifully landscaped fully fenced backyard with a firepit, waterfall, large deck and paver patio for outdoor enjoyment. The upper-level houses three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The main level houses the kitchen, open dining, and living room, 4th bedroom with ensuite bathroom, laundry/mud room with ample built-in storage space. Unfinished basement. Oversized 2 car garage. Small-medium sized dogs considered with an additional pet deposit/pet rent. Application fee $55 per adult. Rent $1850 + 7/mo. P&amp;R fee. This home is not approved for section 8. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Surrounding areas: Crystal, Robbinsdale, and Golden Valley. Easy access to 169 Hwy 55 and 394.