Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3643 Jordan Cir N

3643 Jordan Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

3643 Jordan Circle North, New Hope, MN 55427
Northwood West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Oct 1st. This home contains 4 bed/2 bath and 1566 sqft of finished living space. Offering a beautifully landscaped fully fenced backyard with a firepit, waterfall, large deck and paver patio for outdoor enjoyment. The upper-level houses three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The main level houses the kitchen, open dining, and living room, 4th bedroom with ensuite bathroom, laundry/mud room with ample built-in storage space. Unfinished basement. Oversized 2 car garage. Small-medium sized dogs considered with an additional pet deposit/pet rent. Application fee $55 per adult. Rent $1850 + 7/mo. P&amp;amp;R fee. This home is not approved for section 8. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Surrounding areas: Crystal, Robbinsdale, and Golden Valley. Easy access to 169 Hwy 55 and 394.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 Jordan Cir N have any available units?
3643 Jordan Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 3643 Jordan Cir N have?
Some of 3643 Jordan Cir N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 Jordan Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
3643 Jordan Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 Jordan Cir N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3643 Jordan Cir N is pet friendly.
Does 3643 Jordan Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 3643 Jordan Cir N offers parking.
Does 3643 Jordan Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 Jordan Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 Jordan Cir N have a pool?
No, 3643 Jordan Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 3643 Jordan Cir N have accessible units?
No, 3643 Jordan Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 Jordan Cir N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3643 Jordan Cir N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3643 Jordan Cir N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3643 Jordan Cir N does not have units with air conditioning.

