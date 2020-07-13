2800 Hillsboro Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool sauna tennis court

Available September 7th! This 1 Bed/1Bath unit offers laminate wood floors in the kitchen, stainless appliances, updated lighting fixtures, very nice deck overlooking the tennis courts. Building amenities include secured entry, tennis courts, outdoor pool, exercise room, sauna, and laundry located on the same level. 1 Heated underground parking space, and additional storage unit included. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. No Pets. App fee $55 per adult ( Rent: $975.00 + $7 P&R fee) (Security Deposit $975.00) ($150 Admin fee due at lease signing) (Lease Terms: 24+) Please book all showings online.