All apartments in New Hope
Find more places like 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Hope, MN
/
2800 Hillsboro Avenue N
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:34 PM

2800 Hillsboro Avenue N

2800 Hillsboro Avenue North · (320) 400-3424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Hope
See all
Sunny Hollow
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2800 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55427
Sunny Hollow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Available September 7th! This 1 Bed/1Bath unit offers laminate wood floors in the kitchen, stainless appliances, updated lighting fixtures, very nice deck overlooking the tennis courts. Building amenities include secured entry, tennis courts, outdoor pool, exercise room, sauna, and laundry located on the same level. 1 Heated underground parking space, and additional storage unit included. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. No Pets. App fee $55 per adult ( Rent: $975.00 + $7 P&R fee) (Security Deposit $975.00) ($150 Admin fee due at lease signing) (Lease Terms: 24+) Please book all showings online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N have any available units?
2800 Hillsboro Avenue N has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N have?
Some of 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Hillsboro Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Hope.
Does 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N offers parking.
Does 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N has a pool.
Does 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2800 Hillsboro Avenue N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd.
New Hope, MN 55428
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Kings Manor
4309 Rhode Island Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Valley Place
7201 36th Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55427
Pleasant
4641 Independence Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55428

Similar Pages

New Hope 1 BedroomsNew Hope 2 Bedrooms
New Hope Apartments with ParkingNew Hope Pet Friendly Places
New Hope Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN
West St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity