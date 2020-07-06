All apartments in New Brighton
2366 Long Lake Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2366 Long Lake Road

2366 Long Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

2366 Long Lake Road, New Brighton, MN 55112

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/064aa62079 ----
?Rent Ready? Rambler, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom 1,762 Square foot home ready to lease in New Brighton!
Refinished wood Flooring, Neutral Paint, Updated Bathrooms and also updated flooring on the lower level too!

Main floor living includes Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, Large Living Room, large Family room, 2 Bedrooms and a shared Full bathroom!

Lower level has a 2nd large Family area, Washer/Dryer, Storage and a fully update Bathroom!

Mounds View School district and very close to Highways: 10, 65, 35 and 694 for quick commutes!

Available: May 8, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Pet Policy: 2 under 45 lbs.each - $500 per pet deposit

Utilities Included in Rent: NONE
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others
Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2366 Long Lake Road have any available units?
2366 Long Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
What amenities does 2366 Long Lake Road have?
Some of 2366 Long Lake Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2366 Long Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
2366 Long Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2366 Long Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2366 Long Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 2366 Long Lake Road offer parking?
No, 2366 Long Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 2366 Long Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2366 Long Lake Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2366 Long Lake Road have a pool?
No, 2366 Long Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 2366 Long Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 2366 Long Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2366 Long Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2366 Long Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2366 Long Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2366 Long Lake Road has units with air conditioning.

