2366 Long Lake Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/064aa62079 ----

?Rent Ready? Rambler, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom 1,762 Square foot home ready to lease in New Brighton!

Refinished wood Flooring, Neutral Paint, Updated Bathrooms and also updated flooring on the lower level too!



Main floor living includes Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, Large Living Room, large Family room, 2 Bedrooms and a shared Full bathroom!



Lower level has a 2nd large Family area, Washer/Dryer, Storage and a fully update Bathroom!



Mounds View School district and very close to Highways: 10, 65, 35 and 694 for quick commutes!



Available: May 8, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Pet Policy: 2 under 45 lbs.each - $500 per pet deposit



Utilities Included in Rent: NONE

Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.