New Brighton, MN
1587 26th Ave. NW
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

1587 26th Ave. NW

1587 26th Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

1587 26th Ave NW, New Brighton, MN 55112
Hidden Oaks

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cabin like, mother in law apartment - Property Id: 225298

Quiet, cozy, cabin like, mother in law apartment on a pond. Great for a student or single. Private entrances, lots of storage, 1 bedroom, den, 1 bathroom, large living room, eat in kitchen, lots of windows, off street parking, laundry available. NO pets, NO smoking.
Convenient location, on bus line, easy freeway access.
PLEASE contact me before applying and to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225298
Property Id 225298

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5606315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1587 26th Ave. NW have any available units?
1587 26th Ave. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
What amenities does 1587 26th Ave. NW have?
Some of 1587 26th Ave. NW's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1587 26th Ave. NW currently offering any rent specials?
1587 26th Ave. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1587 26th Ave. NW pet-friendly?
No, 1587 26th Ave. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Brighton.
Does 1587 26th Ave. NW offer parking?
Yes, 1587 26th Ave. NW offers parking.
Does 1587 26th Ave. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1587 26th Ave. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1587 26th Ave. NW have a pool?
No, 1587 26th Ave. NW does not have a pool.
Does 1587 26th Ave. NW have accessible units?
No, 1587 26th Ave. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1587 26th Ave. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1587 26th Ave. NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1587 26th Ave. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1587 26th Ave. NW does not have units with air conditioning.

