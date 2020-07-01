1587 26th Ave. NW

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cabin like, mother in law apartment - Property Id: 225298



Quiet, cozy, cabin like, mother in law apartment on a pond. Great for a student or single. Private entrances, lots of storage, 1 bedroom, den, 1 bathroom, large living room, eat in kitchen, lots of windows, off street parking, laundry available. NO pets, NO smoking.

Convenient location, on bus line, easy freeway access.

PLEASE contact me before applying and to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225298

Property Id 225298



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5606315)