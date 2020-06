Amenities

Must see town home in sought after Ridgebury Development in a great location just off Hopkins Crossroads and by Ridgedale Mall. This unit has an open layout featuring a breakfast bar, deck, walk in closet, double sinks in the full bathroom and washer/dryer conveniently located on the same level as both BR's. The price includes water, garbage, cable, internet, snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Call for more information.