4717 Hamilton Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Relax in this charming, spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. You will enjoy; large rooms throughout including the owner's suite, two fireplaces, and a sizable outdoor space with a deck and fire pit. And, yes! It is close to Minnetonka elementary, middle, and high schools. Do not wait, come tour now!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.