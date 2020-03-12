All apartments in Minnetonka
Minnetonka, MN
19923 Lake Street Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19923 Lake Street Northeast

19923 Lake Street Extension · No Longer Available
Location

19923 Lake Street Extension, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Direct private access entry, and parking a few feet from your door. Two private entrances. Bus at the corner.

Modern feel. Two King sleep number beds in the two bedrooms sleep four. Three inner-spring mattress full size convertible futon sofas sleep six in thelower level bed room. Inflatable twin size air mattresses available on request, also.

The limit on the number of occupants is the fact that we only have one bathroom.

Kitchen has refrigerator with freezer, four burner stove with oven, microwave, coffee maker, drink mixer, toaster. All plates, and utensils included. Plus all the pots and pans you need! Dishwasher will be installed soon.

Dining space can accommodate twelve at once with additional table.

Bath has tub / shower combination.

Charcoal barbecue and outside seating also.

Large screen 50 inch HDTV with dozens of channels, DVR and PC input. Note the TV is a SmartTV with Internet access, no additional computer required.

Fast Broadband Wifi Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19923 Lake Street Northeast have any available units?
19923 Lake Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 19923 Lake Street Northeast have?
Some of 19923 Lake Street Northeast's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19923 Lake Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
19923 Lake Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19923 Lake Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 19923 Lake Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 19923 Lake Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 19923 Lake Street Northeast does offer parking.
Does 19923 Lake Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19923 Lake Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19923 Lake Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 19923 Lake Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 19923 Lake Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 19923 Lake Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 19923 Lake Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19923 Lake Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
