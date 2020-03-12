19923 Lake Street Northeast

Amenities

dishwasher parking bbq/grill microwave internet access range

Direct private access entry, and parking a few feet from your door. Two private entrances. Bus at the corner.



Modern feel. Two King sleep number beds in the two bedrooms sleep four. Three inner-spring mattress full size convertible futon sofas sleep six in thelower level bed room. Inflatable twin size air mattresses available on request, also.



The limit on the number of occupants is the fact that we only have one bathroom.



Kitchen has refrigerator with freezer, four burner stove with oven, microwave, coffee maker, drink mixer, toaster. All plates, and utensils included. Plus all the pots and pans you need! Dishwasher will be installed soon.



Dining space can accommodate twelve at once with additional table.



Bath has tub / shower combination.



Charcoal barbecue and outside seating also.



Large screen 50 inch HDTV with dozens of channels, DVR and PC input. Note the TV is a SmartTV with Internet access, no additional computer required.



Fast Broadband Wifi Internet