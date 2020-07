Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! It features an open floor plan lined with hardwood floors, tall ceilings, recessed lighting throughout, and lots of room to make long-lasting memories. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, plenty of gorgeous cabinetry, granite counter tops, and an open design that leaves plenty of room for more than one cook at a time! This home won’t last long! Apply online today!!