16863 Saddlewood Trail
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

16863 Saddlewood Trail

16863 Saddlewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

16863 Saddlewood Trail, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Townhome Features:
Private entry
Private patio
Washer/Dryer in each home
Water softener in each home
Cable TV/high-speed internet ready
Individually controlled central air conditioning and heat
Garage with automatic garage door opener, attached with some homes
Excellent sound control
Decorator blinds throughout
Mirrored closet doors
Generous closet space and storage
Ceramic tile floors and walls in bathrooms
Stainless steel appliances (select homes)
Frost-free refrigerator/freezer
Self-cleaning oven
Dishwasher and disposal
Built-in breakfast bar
Walk-in pantry closet

Community Features :
Personal service and commitment from your resident manager, Elise Kohls
Award-winning maintenance team with over 125 years of combined experience
24-hour emergency maintenance staff
Pet Friendly Community We allow cats and most dogs up to 80 pounds!
Acres of thoughtfully landscaped grounds
Adjacent to scenic wetland area
Tot lot
Access path to Minnetonka Loop Trail/Hennepin Regional Trail system
Minutes to boating, swimming and fishing on Lake Minnetonka
A quiet, serene residential setting
One-half mile from major retail area with shopping, groceries, restaurants and more
Easy access to major highways (Highway 7, Highway 101, and Interstate 494)
Award winning Minnetonka School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16863 Saddlewood Trail have any available units?
16863 Saddlewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 16863 Saddlewood Trail have?
Some of 16863 Saddlewood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16863 Saddlewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
16863 Saddlewood Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16863 Saddlewood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 16863 Saddlewood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 16863 Saddlewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 16863 Saddlewood Trail does offer parking.
Does 16863 Saddlewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16863 Saddlewood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16863 Saddlewood Trail have a pool?
No, 16863 Saddlewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 16863 Saddlewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 16863 Saddlewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 16863 Saddlewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16863 Saddlewood Trail has units with dishwashers.
