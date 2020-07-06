All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 16020 Temple Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
16020 Temple Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:36 PM

16020 Temple Drive

16020 Temple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16020 Temple Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
internet access
Open, updated, spacious home in a great neighborhood!lots of windows allow for beautiful natural light and views of mature trees on the half acre lot. Private backyard with a firepit, an area for a garden, and lovely sights and sounds of nature. Perfect for entertaining or for enjoying the solitude--whichever suits your mood that day!main level features large living room, dining room, updated kitchen with granite countertops, dinette, full bath and four bedrooms including master with 3/4 bath. The large family room with fireplace on the lower level is perfect for whatever your needs are. Plenty of space for big, comfy furniture, kids toys, workout equipment, home office, crafting area--you pick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16020 Temple Drive have any available units?
16020 Temple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 16020 Temple Drive have?
Some of 16020 Temple Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16020 Temple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16020 Temple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16020 Temple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16020 Temple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 16020 Temple Drive offer parking?
No, 16020 Temple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16020 Temple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16020 Temple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16020 Temple Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16020 Temple Drive has a pool.
Does 16020 Temple Drive have accessible units?
No, 16020 Temple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16020 Temple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16020 Temple Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities