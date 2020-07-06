16020 Temple Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym pool internet access

Open, updated, spacious home in a great neighborhood!lots of windows allow for beautiful natural light and views of mature trees on the half acre lot. Private backyard with a firepit, an area for a garden, and lovely sights and sounds of nature. Perfect for entertaining or for enjoying the solitude--whichever suits your mood that day!main level features large living room, dining room, updated kitchen with granite countertops, dinette, full bath and four bedrooms including master with 3/4 bath. The large family room with fireplace on the lower level is perfect for whatever your needs are. Plenty of space for big, comfy furniture, kids toys, workout equipment, home office, crafting area--you pick.