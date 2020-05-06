All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 14601 Atrium Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
14601 Atrium Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14601 Atrium Way

14601 Atrium Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14601 Atrium Way, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
guest suite
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
Renters Warehouse along with Greg Rupp bring you an Immaculate 2 bed 2 bath condo in Minnetonka's Glen Lake neighborhood. Living space is nicely sized and has a electric 2 sided fireplace shared with the master bedroom. 2 bathrooms that have ample room and 2 master closets for storage, 3 season porch, tiled entry way, nice eat in kitchen with a formal dining room. Some or all of the furnishings may stay at your request. This unit has washer and dryer, under ground heated parking with a wash stall, In the winter months it is a big plus. There is a hot tub and sauna, a party room and guest suite which are available for rent for a nominal charge. Application fee $55 per adult. Admin fee $150.one time. P&R fee $7 recurring. Property is not section 8 approved. For your presonalized showing use the link https://showmojo.com/l/3b275320e6 Call Greg at : 651-295-7818

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14601 Atrium Way have any available units?
14601 Atrium Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 14601 Atrium Way have?
Some of 14601 Atrium Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14601 Atrium Way currently offering any rent specials?
14601 Atrium Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14601 Atrium Way pet-friendly?
No, 14601 Atrium Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 14601 Atrium Way offer parking?
Yes, 14601 Atrium Way does offer parking.
Does 14601 Atrium Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14601 Atrium Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14601 Atrium Way have a pool?
No, 14601 Atrium Way does not have a pool.
Does 14601 Atrium Way have accessible units?
No, 14601 Atrium Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14601 Atrium Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14601 Atrium Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55343
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities