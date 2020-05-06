14601 Atrium Way

Amenities

Renters Warehouse along with Greg Rupp bring you an Immaculate 2 bed 2 bath condo in Minnetonka's Glen Lake neighborhood. Living space is nicely sized and has a electric 2 sided fireplace shared with the master bedroom. 2 bathrooms that have ample room and 2 master closets for storage, 3 season porch, tiled entry way, nice eat in kitchen with a formal dining room. Some or all of the furnishings may stay at your request. This unit has washer and dryer, under ground heated parking with a wash stall, In the winter months it is a big plus. There is a hot tub and sauna, a party room and guest suite which are available for rent for a nominal charge. Application fee $55 per adult. Admin fee $150.one time. P&R fee $7 recurring. Property is not section 8 approved. For your presonalized showing use the link https://showmojo.com/l/3b275320e6 Call Greg at : 651-295-7818