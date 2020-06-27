13319 Wyola Road

Amenities

Another listing from Jadde @ Renters Warehouse!! This 4BD/3BA Single Family Home in Minnetonka is available for a 10/5 move in!! This property will be a furnished short-term rental only (6-7 months). The main floor features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large family room, and gorgeous dining room. 2 bedrooms are all located on the same floor as well as 2 bathrooms. Downstairs has laundry, another 2 more bedrooms,a bathroom, and family area. Backyard has nice firepit area as well as basketball hoop. Tenant is responsible for electric & gas only! Lawn care and snow removal is negotiable. (RENT: $ 2,495) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,495) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit). Sorry this property has not been approved for section 8. To schedule a showing please copy & paste this link: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery