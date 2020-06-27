All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated October 15 2019

13319 Wyola Road

13319 Wyola Road · No Longer Available
Location

13319 Wyola Road, Minnetonka, MN 55305

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
basketball court
fire pit
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another listing from Jadde @ Renters Warehouse!! This 4BD/3BA Single Family Home in Minnetonka is available for a 10/5 move in!! This property will be a furnished short-term rental only (6-7 months). The main floor features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large family room, and gorgeous dining room. 2 bedrooms are all located on the same floor as well as 2 bathrooms. Downstairs has laundry, another 2 more bedrooms,a bathroom, and family area. Backyard has nice firepit area as well as basketball hoop. Tenant is responsible for electric & gas only! Lawn care and snow removal is negotiable. (RENT: $ 2,495) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,495) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit). Sorry this property has not been approved for section 8. To schedule a showing please copy & paste this link: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13319 Wyola Road have any available units?
13319 Wyola Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 13319 Wyola Road have?
Some of 13319 Wyola Road's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13319 Wyola Road currently offering any rent specials?
13319 Wyola Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13319 Wyola Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13319 Wyola Road is pet friendly.
Does 13319 Wyola Road offer parking?
No, 13319 Wyola Road does not offer parking.
Does 13319 Wyola Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13319 Wyola Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13319 Wyola Road have a pool?
No, 13319 Wyola Road does not have a pool.
Does 13319 Wyola Road have accessible units?
No, 13319 Wyola Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13319 Wyola Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13319 Wyola Road does not have units with dishwashers.
