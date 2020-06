Amenities

Looking for a Roomate/Share for this great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhouse with Large Bedrooms on upper level, a huge Living Room with a Dining Room attached, and an eat in kitchen. The basement hasa large partially finished family room for extra space, laundry area with washer/dryer in basement as well. Patio, accessed from the living room, adds extra area for entertaining. New carpet in the bedrooms/stairs and new vinyl plank flooring in the main level. Unfurnished BR. Owner is Agent.