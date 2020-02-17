All apartments in Maplewood
2368 Hillwood Drive

Location

2368 Hillwood Drive, Maplewood, MN 55119
Vista Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
2 Beds / 2 Baths Townhouse - Property Id: 226310

NEW!
Situated in a secluded and private neighborhood, this townhouse is surrounded by woods and nature. This 1600 square foot unit has a newly remodeled kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious basement ideal as family room, tons of storage space, and an attached garage with 2 parking spaces.

Conveniently located by the 494/694 split and 94, this townhouse is minutes from a multitude of shopping and dining options as well as downtown St Paul. Walking distance to parks and playgrounds. New carpet throughout upstairs, updated bathroom upstairs, new washer and dryer, new water heater and furnace.

This unit is available from Feb 17th and won't last long.

Tenant responsible for utilities, water/sewage. Trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,550. No smoking. Sorry, no pets.
Applicants must have proof of stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application.
For more information, call Elaine at 763-290-5970.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226310
Property Id 226310

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2368 Hillwood Drive have any available units?
2368 Hillwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 2368 Hillwood Drive have?
Some of 2368 Hillwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2368 Hillwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2368 Hillwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2368 Hillwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2368 Hillwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 2368 Hillwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2368 Hillwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2368 Hillwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2368 Hillwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2368 Hillwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2368 Hillwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2368 Hillwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2368 Hillwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2368 Hillwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2368 Hillwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2368 Hillwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2368 Hillwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
