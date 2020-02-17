2368 Hillwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

2 Beds / 2 Baths Townhouse - Property Id: 226310



Situated in a secluded and private neighborhood, this townhouse is surrounded by woods and nature. This 1600 square foot unit has a newly remodeled kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious basement ideal as family room, tons of storage space, and an attached garage with 2 parking spaces.



Conveniently located by the 494/694 split and 94, this townhouse is minutes from a multitude of shopping and dining options as well as downtown St Paul. Walking distance to parks and playgrounds. New carpet throughout upstairs, updated bathroom upstairs, new washer and dryer, new water heater and furnace.



This unit is available from Feb 17th and won't last long.



Tenant responsible for utilities, water/sewage. Trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,550. No smoking. Sorry, no pets.

Applicants must have proof of stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application.

For more information, call Elaine at 763-290-5970.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226310

No Pets Allowed



