Home
/
Maplewood, MN
/
2300 Lower Afton Road East
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

2300 Lower Afton Road East

2300 Lower Afton Road East · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Lower Afton Road East, Maplewood, MN 55119
Vista Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb461db0af ----
Welcome to this beautiful end unit town home in Afton Ridge!

The Main level of this home is open and bright, the Kitchen, features Oak Cabinetry and
Breakfast Bar.

The dining area provides walkout access to the private Balcony. With an open concept this main level is perfect for entertaining, the large Living room also offers a Gas burning Fireplace!

The upper level offers two private and large Bedrooms. Both Bedrooms also share a large Bathroom
with Jacuzzi bathtub!

Located just minutes from HWY?s 61, 94 and 494, this home is conveniently located for any destination!

Availability Date: NOW!

Lease Term: 12 Months

Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. $500 per pet deposit

Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow & Trash Removal
All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant
Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Lower Afton Road East have any available units?
2300 Lower Afton Road East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 2300 Lower Afton Road East have?
Some of 2300 Lower Afton Road East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Lower Afton Road East currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Lower Afton Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Lower Afton Road East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Lower Afton Road East is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Lower Afton Road East offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Lower Afton Road East offers parking.
Does 2300 Lower Afton Road East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Lower Afton Road East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Lower Afton Road East have a pool?
No, 2300 Lower Afton Road East does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Lower Afton Road East have accessible units?
No, 2300 Lower Afton Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Lower Afton Road East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Lower Afton Road East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Lower Afton Road East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2300 Lower Afton Road East has units with air conditioning.

