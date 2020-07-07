2300 Lower Afton Road East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this beautiful end unit town home in Afton Ridge!



The Main level of this home is open and bright, the Kitchen, features Oak Cabinetry and

Breakfast Bar.



The dining area provides walkout access to the private Balcony. With an open concept this main level is perfect for entertaining, the large Living room also offers a Gas burning Fireplace!



The upper level offers two private and large Bedrooms. Both Bedrooms also share a large Bathroom

with Jacuzzi bathtub!



Located just minutes from HWY?s 61, 94 and 494, this home is conveniently located for any destination!



Availability Date: NOW!



Lease Term: 12 Months



Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. $500 per pet deposit



Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow & Trash Removal

All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.