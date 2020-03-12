All apartments in Maplewood
Home
/
Maplewood, MN
/
1611 Legacy Parkway E #2
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1611 Legacy Parkway E #2

1611 Legacy Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1611 Legacy Parkway, Maplewood, MN 55109
Hazelwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 Available 03/16/20 Lovely 2BR 2BA Townhouse - Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Affordable and maintenance free living! This wonderful 2BR townhome is perfectly situated just a couple blocks from St John's hospital, while being walking distance to Maplewood Mall and tons of shopping and dining options! Open, airy floor plan with vaulted ceilings gives this home a contemporary yet cozy ambiance; schedule your showing today!

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

Rent2Own/C4D only - traditional lease not available. This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential applicants will need to pass a background check and application.

Listing Courtesy of 612RentNow.com at RE/MAX Results for $215,000

(RLNE5572329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 have any available units?
1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 have?
Some of 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 offer parking?
No, 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 have a pool?
No, 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 have accessible units?
No, 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Legacy Parkway E #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
