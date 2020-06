Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace

Prime Downtown Maple Grove Brownstone available for Lease. Enjoy living in the heart of the city within walking distance to shops & restaurants. This 2 bedroom unit features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace, heated storage area, and 2 car garage. Excellent opportunity to lease. Available at the end of April. Please submit an application prior to showing.