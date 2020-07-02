Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7565 Orchid Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious & Updated 4BR / 4BA SFH w/ 2-Car Garage & Fenced Backyard in Maple Grove! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



Located in Maple Grove near W Fish Lake Rd & Weaver Lake Rd with access to parks, trails, and The Shops at Arbor Lakes.



This spacious split-level 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home comes with 2 master bedroom suites with private baths. The kitchen has been updated featuring granite counters and stainless steal appliances. The living room, dining room, and family room boast gorgeous hardwood floors. Enjoy the serene, fenced-in backyard from your own sun room. Comes with an attached 2 car garage. Washer/dyer included.



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Pets considered.



To schedule a showing, call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com



(RLNE3456011)