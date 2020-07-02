All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 7565 Orchid Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
7565 Orchid Lane
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

7565 Orchid Lane

7565 Orchid Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7565 Orchid Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7565 Orchid Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious & Updated 4BR / 4BA SFH w/ 2-Car Garage & Fenced Backyard in Maple Grove! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

Located in Maple Grove near W Fish Lake Rd & Weaver Lake Rd with access to parks, trails, and The Shops at Arbor Lakes.

This spacious split-level 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home comes with 2 master bedroom suites with private baths. The kitchen has been updated featuring granite counters and stainless steal appliances. The living room, dining room, and family room boast gorgeous hardwood floors. Enjoy the serene, fenced-in backyard from your own sun room. Comes with an attached 2 car garage. Washer/dyer included.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Pets considered.

To schedule a showing, call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com

(RLNE3456011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7565 Orchid Lane have any available units?
7565 Orchid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 7565 Orchid Lane have?
Some of 7565 Orchid Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7565 Orchid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7565 Orchid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7565 Orchid Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7565 Orchid Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7565 Orchid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7565 Orchid Lane offers parking.
Does 7565 Orchid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7565 Orchid Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7565 Orchid Lane have a pool?
No, 7565 Orchid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7565 Orchid Lane have accessible units?
No, 7565 Orchid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7565 Orchid Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7565 Orchid Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7565 Orchid Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7565 Orchid Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities