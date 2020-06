Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available August 1st. Pristine 3br town home, immaculate condition, open floor plan on main level. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, well-lit dining area and living room with gas fireplace and ceramic tile surround. Huge loft area on upper level, full bathroom, master suite with private full bathroom and laundry. Spacious attached 2 car garage with overhead storage and shelving. This unit is gorgeous, like new!